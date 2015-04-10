About this product

A strain as noble as its name, award-winning Royal Highness produces a lively energetic buzz paired with a calm but uplifting mood-boost. Enrobed in deep purple undertones and sparkling trichomes, this highborn indica brings peace of mind, relieves physical discomfort and whets the appetite—a superior strain as fruity and delicious as it appears. Enjoy the sweet and soothing benefits of Royal Highness any time of day.