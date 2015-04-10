BLOOM FARMS
Royal Highness - Premium Sun-Grown Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 6%CBD 8%
About this product
A strain as noble as its name, award-winning Royal Highness produces a lively energetic buzz paired with a calm but uplifting mood-boost. Enrobed in deep purple undertones and sparkling trichomes, this highborn indica brings peace of mind, relieves physical discomfort and whets the appetite—a superior strain as fruity and delicious as it appears. Enjoy the sweet and soothing benefits of Royal Highness any time of day.
Royal Highness effects
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!