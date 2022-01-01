This energizing sativa is named for its pungently sour aroma that carries notes of citrus and sharp diesel. Also known as “Sour D,” this strain is prized for its versatility of mind-body effects: An immediately motivating and rejuvenating cerebral uplift is complemented by gentle body relaxation that won’t sedate, making it popular for both medicinal and recreational use.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Cured Resin: Hand-selected plants are masterfully trimmed and cured to yield consistently smooth richness and satisfying nuanced flavor. CO2-extracted oil is skillfully blended with ultra-premium distillate for enhanced potency.