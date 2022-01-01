About this product
This happy hybrid is known for its perfectly balanced effects and flavor. Its piney, earthy base offers notes of sweet creaminess and hints of savory herbs like rosemary and sage. Indulge in happy, giggly euphoria that slowly melts into deeply satisfying, sleepy relaxation.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BLOOM FARMS
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.