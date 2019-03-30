This happy hybrid is known for its perfectly balanced effects and flavor. Its piney, earthy base offers notes of sweet creaminess and hints of savory herbs like rosemary and sage. Indulge in happy, giggly euphoria that slowly melts into deeply satisfying, sleepy relaxation.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.

