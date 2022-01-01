About this product
This strain is named for its pungent aroma, which belies its smooth flavor that offers herbal, spicy and sometimes sweet hits. It’s renowned for relaxing body effects that won’t sedate and aren’t too long-lasting, making it a popular choice for an all-day indica.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BLOOM FARMS
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.