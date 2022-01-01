This strain is named for its pungent aroma, which belies its smooth flavor that offers herbal, spicy and sometimes sweet hits. It’s renowned for relaxing body effects that won’t sedate and aren’t too long-lasting, making it a popular choice for an all-day indica.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.