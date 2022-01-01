Get ready for an out-of-this-world experience right from your couch. Get cozy with deep indica effects that are echoed by sweet accents of deep berry flavor in a base of earthy pine.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.