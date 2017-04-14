Supernova (Indica) Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds - 1 GRAM Cartridge
by BLOOM FARMS
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Get ready for an out-of-this-world experience right from your couch. Get cozy with deep indica effects that are echoed by sweet accents of deep berry flavor in a base of earthy pine.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.
About this strain
Supernova, formerly called “Chronic,” is an indica-dominant hybrid from Amsterdam. Other cuts of Supernova have made their way to the U.S. with more sativa-slanted genetics. When grown properly, Supernova’s THC content reaches up to 25%.
Supernova effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
31% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BLOOM FARMS
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.