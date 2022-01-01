Refreshingly pungent, the citrusy flavor of Tangie recalls the sweet, bright aroma of tangerine backed by lingering notes of gas and invigorating head effects. An initial sense of euphoria settles into a state of boosted, happy focus and relaxed ease, making Tangie a good choice to elevate the mood while enhancing creativity and appetite.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.