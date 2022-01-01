Sit back and let The Chauffeur take you on a most relaxing journey. The boldly gassy flavor is enhanced by herbal undertones and pops of earth and pine. With this happy hybrid in the driver seat, all you have to do is keep calm and enjoy the ride...



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.