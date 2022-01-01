This happy hybrid’s name gives a hint to its notes of tropical fruit over an earthy base. Enjoy well-balanced mental uplift and body relaxation along with tasty notes of ripe watermelon.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.