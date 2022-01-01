This pleasing hybrid is named for the sweet, pastry-like notes and hints of nuttiness it borrows from its Cookies heritage. Enjoy balanced effects that both comfort the body and soothe the mind.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.