It’s a rare sativa that offers strong indica effects alongside classic sativa hallmarks like the immediate mental rush and buzzy euphoria. Happiness, energy and hazy bodily relaxation rumble through on a cloud of pine with herbal and floral mint notes.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.