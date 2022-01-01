About this product
It’s a rare sativa that offers strong indica effects alongside classic sativa hallmarks like the immediate mental rush and buzzy euphoria. Happiness, energy and hazy bodily relaxation rumble through on a cloud of pine with herbal and floral mint notes.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.
About this brand
BLOOM FARMS
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.