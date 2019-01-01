Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. is an emerging growth company incorporated under the laws of the state of Nevada. The company seeks opportunities within various growth industries related to: agriculture, renewable energies, natural holistic products and services derived from botanicals. As a diversified customer centric Management / Holding Company; Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. seeks opportunities globally in various markets and is driven to surpass all expectations in its performance to achieve the pinnacle of success. Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. is never afraid of new ideas or innovated technologies. On the contrary we strongly believe to be successful and to make meaningful advances you must embrace them Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. partners with businesses that choose innovation in both technologies and in their business model. The companies we partner with either as wholly owned subsidiaries or as joint venture partners operate within emerging growth markets here in the USA or in the global market. These companies share our vision and understanding that innovation is not limited to new technologies but that it is inclusive of the improvement related to current business models to improve efficiencies. Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc., seeks to build positive value for our shareholders. Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. will create value and inspire optimism by partnering with industry specific companies that share our vision. We at Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. values time and skills. Our overall objective is to focus on activities that provide comprehensive consultation resulting in positive growth for our company and our partners. Our objective is to work with companies that are positioned to capture market share via strong management, innovative products and or services and a drive to be successful. Mission Statement Our Mission is to build a customer centric company by implementing our strategic operational model wherein Blue Diamond Ventures,Inc. aligns ourselves by either acquisitions or by joint venturing with companies that have been targeted due to mutual synergies and obtainable goals. Vision Statement Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. seeks to create value and inspire optimism by partnering with industry specific companies that share our vision of Green Growth. We value time and skills. Our overall objective is to focus on activities that provide comprehensive consultation resulting in positive growth for our company and our partners.