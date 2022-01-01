Comfort Balm with CBD delivers powerful relief for inflammation, aches and pains, and arthritis*. Plus, it can boost your immune system* and provide a host of other benefits. Like all Blue Harvest products, it is produced to the highest standards from the finest ingredients available.



Third party lab tested, see lab results for this product here.



The Blue Harvest Guarantee – If you are not satisfied, return your product within 45 days for a refund. No questions asked.



Ingredients: Coconut oil, Comfrey Root, Mullein, Skullcap, Chamomile, Marshmallow plant, Black Cohosh, Pau d’arco, Calendula, Arnica, Lavender, Astragalus, Burdock Root, hemp derived Cannabidiol (CBD), Tea tree & Eucalyptus oil, Beeswax. Wondering why we chose Black Cohosh or Marshmallow plant? Or why we chose isolate-based over full-spectrum? Get answers to these and other CBD question on our CBD Education page.