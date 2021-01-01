Loading…
Blue Label Naturals

Lavender Scented CBD Body Lotion 500mg

Topical hand and body lotion
Used to help with muscle and joint discomfort, skin irritation, cracked skin, and dry skin
Everyday hand & skin moisturizer
Naturally scented with lavender extract
Full-spectrum CBD
Bottle size: 4 fl. oz.
Available Strengths: 500mg | 1,000mg
