Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Blue Label Naturals

Blue Label Naturals

Menthol Muscle Gel Roll-On

Buy Here

About this product

Topical muscle and joint roll-on with cooling menthol
Cools on contact for fast relief from muscle and joint discomfort
Rolls-on easily and absorbs quickly with no residue
Naturally scented with peppermint extract
Full-spectrum CBD
Bottle size: 2 fl. oz.
Available Strength: 500mg CBD
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!