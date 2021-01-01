Blue Label Naturals
About this product
Topical muscle and joint roll-on with cooling menthol
Cools on contact for fast relief from muscle and joint discomfort
Rolls-on easily and absorbs quickly with no residue
Naturally scented with peppermint extract
Full-spectrum CBD
Bottle size: 2 fl. oz.
Available Strength: 500mg CBD
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!