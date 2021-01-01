About this product

Blue River™ Cold Cure Live Rosin is a strain specific solvent-less extract made with ice water extraction methods and advanced mechanical separation techniques. Blue River™ Cold Cure Live Rosin is made from a premium grade of trichome heads (5-6 Star / 70u-149u) harvested in controlled cold room environments from flash frozen live whole plant cannabis buds. The “Cold Cure” technique is a process that naturally homogenizes Live Rosin without heat into a shelf stable wet dab-friendly consistency that preserves a higher concentration of naturally present terpenes in the extract. Blue River™ Cold Cure Live Rosin is a connoisseur grade solvent-less extract that offers a balanced experience between flavor, effect, and potency.