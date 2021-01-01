About this product
Blue River™ Live Rosin Sauce Cartridges are a part of our Blue River™ Signature Exclusive series of AVD branded vape products that offer consumers a safe, convenient, and controlled way to vaporize strain-specific solvent-less oil. Our advanced mechanical separation technology known as Blue River™ AMST is used to naturally preserve an unadulterated higher concentration of full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes without the use of water, chemical solvents, fillers, cuts, or flavor additives. Blue River™ Live Rosin Sauces are high performance oils that provide 45-55 draws per .5g with the best flavor retention known throughout the cannabis industry. Blue River™ AVD signature cartridges are specifically designed to handle Blue River™ Live Rosin Sauces, equipped with real glass casings, a custom bullet ceramic mouthpiece, and a custom “low temp” ceramic core vaporizer. Blue River™ Live Rosin Sauce AVD Carts offer mobile dosing with smooth robust flavors that deliver effective, clean, and controlled experiences.
Blue River™ has received over 59 Cannabis Awards for our innovative solvenltless technology, trademark branded products, and advanced formulations. We believe cannabis products should be made naturally and without the use of chemicals, solvents, gases, additives, artificial fragrances, GMOs, or fillers. Our sustainable practices and advanced mechanical separation technology (AMST™) create unadulterated, plant-based cannabis products for consumers without a negative impact on the environment. Blue River™ branded products are created from small craft batches with licensed manufacturers, trusted cultivators, and select local dispensaries to bring to market our authentic cannabis experiences in over 150 locations nationwide.