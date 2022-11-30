Full Spectrum CBDa CBD Oil

This CBDa CBD Oil delivers ten potent milligrams of CBDa, the acidic sister to CBD, in addition to 10 mg of CBD, in a sublingual oil for profound relief in a handy 2 oz. Bottle. That equals 20 mg per serving and 1180 total mg of CBDa and CBD in the bottle.



In addition to the 50 / 50 blend of the two cannabinoids, the extract contains a host of other cannabinoids and terpenoids. For instance, CBC, THCa, THC, and more!



Therefore, for those who want CBDa CBD Oil for inflammation post-workout or surgery. Or for those looking for a CBDa oil for anxiety, for instance, read more about CBDa. This might be for you. Or for those looking for a realistic natural CBD oil option for nausea or pain.



Cannabidiolic acid, known as CBDa, is the precursor cannabinoid to CBD. In other words, it is a potent cannabinoid that can benefit people.



Above all, our award-winning CBD oils are designed to be safe for children and effective for adults.