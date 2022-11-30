About this product
Full Spectrum CBDa CBD Oil
This CBDa CBD Oil delivers ten potent milligrams of CBDa, the acidic sister to CBD, in addition to 10 mg of CBD, in a sublingual oil for profound relief in a handy 2 oz. Bottle. That equals 20 mg per serving and 1180 total mg of CBDa and CBD in the bottle.
In addition to the 50 / 50 blend of the two cannabinoids, the extract contains a host of other cannabinoids and terpenoids. For instance, CBC, THCa, THC, and more!
Therefore, for those who want CBDa CBD Oil for inflammation post-workout or surgery. Or for those looking for a CBDa oil for anxiety, for instance, read more about CBDa. This might be for you. Or for those looking for a realistic natural CBD oil option for nausea or pain.
Cannabidiolic acid, known as CBDa, is the precursor cannabinoid to CBD. In other words, it is a potent cannabinoid that can benefit people.
Above all, our award-winning CBD oils are designed to be safe for children and effective for adults.
About this brand
Bluegrass Hemp Oil
Family owned and vertically integrated, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company, brings the highest quality hemp products to our customers. We breed and grow our own strains to ensure the most benefit for you. We are proud to be one of the first 6 projects to start cultivating hemp in the state of Kentucky in 2014, and more importantly the first to launch a CBD product and retail store in the state of Kentucky. While we have a lot of work to do, our most important mission is: To create high quality products for those seeking the relief that CBD products provide.