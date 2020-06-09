About this strain
A unique creation by Big Buddha Seeds, Cheese Dawg is a cross of Chemdog 91 and Big Buddha Cheese. Cheese Dawg offers tasty cheesy and gassy flavors and aromas, as well as strong effects that may put you down for the evening.
Cheese Dawg effects
Sleepy
Hungry
Aroused
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
