Cherries Jubilee is a festive strain named for a dessert usually baked during Fall. This sweet strain has a light tartness on the nose, but the real cherry flavor comes out on the exhale. An indica-dominant hybrid, Cherries Jubilee starts off with an uplifting euphoria that turns hazy in the mind and heavy on the body. These effects creep in slowly over the extremities, leading to weighty relaxation that lingers.
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
