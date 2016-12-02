Cherries Jubilee is a festive strain named for a dessert usually baked during Fall. This sweet strain has a light tartness on the nose, but the real cherry flavor comes out on the exhale. An indica-dominant hybrid, Cherries Jubilee starts off with an uplifting euphoria that turns hazy in the mind and heavy on the body. These effects creep in slowly over the extremities, leading to weighty relaxation that lingers.