About this strain
Dark Side of the Moon
From Exotic Genetix comes Dark Side of the Moon, an indica strain that pays homage to the legendary 1973 Pink Floyd album. A cross between Spirit in the Sky and Green Ribbon, Dark Side of the Moon flowers bloom with a starry coat of crystal trichomes wreathed by dark purple leaves, giving the strain an almost celestial appearance. Earthy, hashy flavors lead the way with full, sweet fruity notes to follow.
Dark Side of the Moon effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
94% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
69% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
61% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!