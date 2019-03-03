About this strain
By crossing Stormtrooper #2 with Mandarin Sunset, Ethos Genetics creates Mandarin Dreams. A fruity gassy hybrid with big bright green buds, this euphoric strain is great for winding down at night or taking an evening stroll.
Mandarin Dreams effects
Reported by real people like you
97 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
