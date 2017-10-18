Loading…
Logo for the brand Boggy Boon

Boggy Boon

Golden Pineapple Tangie Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD

Golden Tangie effects

Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
87% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Fatigue
37% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!