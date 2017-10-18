Boggy Boon
Golden Pineapple Tangie Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Golden Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
87% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Fatigue
37% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
