Boggy Boon
Green Love Potion Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
A strain-specific infused pre roll by Boggy Boon. Green Love Potion, developed in Spain, is a deceptively potent (THC levels reported as high as 12%), initially mood-enhancing, positive, body-soothing and sexually arousing, 80/20, Indica-Dominant, afternoon/evening hybrid pairing of Black Domina and Lavender. Productive and focused, this mint and lavender strain often (eventually) induces, hunger, couch-lock and sleep
Green Love Potion effects
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
48% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
