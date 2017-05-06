About this product
Hexahydrocannabinol, or HHC, is a federally legal cannabinoid derived from hemp CBD and found in the kief, or pollen, of the plant. HHC is measurably psychoactive and should therefore be enjoyed in smaller doses. However, this hemp-derived cannabinoid is not part of the THC family, making it currently legal in all fifty states and far more accessible than other compounds that have gained popularity over the past two years.
Dank-Lite 1ml HHC Disposables provide a crisp, clean hit of our clear HHC Distillate with every puff. Since these vapes are pre-filled, contain a built-in lithium ion battery and are rechargeable, allowing their users to get the most out of these vapes.
Simply remove your Dank Lite HHC Disposable from its original packaging and draw a breath through the mouthpiece. Each puff delivers roughly 10-20mg of HHC, so plan accordingly- and always enjoy responsibly!
Strain: Super Silver Haze
Lean: Sativa
Flavor: Notes of citrus and cheese on the inhale, diesel and pepper on the exhale
About this strain
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
Super Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,632 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
BOOM Headshop
BOOM Headshop is the loudest and best headshop online, but we’re not just making noise! If you love cannabis, we’ve got everything you need to maximize your enjoyment. We carry a crazy selection of gorgeous glass pieces including bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes and accessories from designer names like Empire Glassworks, Grav Labs, and MJ Arsenal.
Looking for a vape? We’ve got desktop vapes, pen vapes, and portable vapes of every size and style. Sometimes you forget the details. We don’t! We carry all the accessories you need, like grinders, screens, spare parts, storage, balloon bags, chargers, torches. If you need it to smoke, get it here before you pay too much somewhere else.
