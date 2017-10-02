Half Bak'd Purifry'd Diamonds THCA Sauce

by BOOM Headshop
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Half Bak'd Purifry'd Diamonds THCA Sauce
  • Photo of Half Bak'd Purifry'd Diamonds THCA Sauce

About this product

Available in Lemon Kush or Krypto Chronic, this 2 gram container is perfect for adults 21+ looking for out-of-this-world flavor and effects.

2 gram container
Pure THCA diamond sauce concentrate
Highly potent
2018 Farm Bill Compliant
Must be 21+ to purchase

About this strain

Lemon Kush, also known as "Cali Lemon Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain. The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.

About this brand

BOOM Headshop
When you're considering making a purchase, particularly from an online shop, it's essential to know who you're buying from. With a myriad of options available on the web, let's dive deep into one particular name that's been in the conversation: BOOM Headshop.

Established in 2017, BOOM Headshop isn't new to the game. They have traversed the journey from humble beginnings to being a significant name in the industry. Over the years, they've associated with and now proudly carry industry-leading brands and a selection of high-caliber products from premium companies and influential celebrities. Their catalog is a testament to their commitment to quality and their finger on the pulse of the industry's best.

With their operations rooted in the US, their credibility is further cemented by an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star rating. And it's not just a handful of reviews; over 1250 customers have vouched for their products and services.

For those worried about online transactions, BOOM Headshop offers an extra layer of security. All orders made on their platform are protected by prominent names like Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. This protection ensures that as a customer, you're not just getting a product, but also peace of mind with every transaction.

BOOM Headshop isn’t merely in the race; they aim to lead it. Their mission is clear: to set the gold standard in the industry, to be the best, and to keep raising that bar. Their pursuit of excellence isn't just limited to products; they value the human side of the transaction. Customer support at BOOM Headshop isn't just a department; it's a priority. Their dedicated team ensures that every customer not only receives their order but also has the best possible experience from start to finish.
