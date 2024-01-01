About this product
Introducing the Hamilton Devices Butterfly Battery - Redefining the World of Vape Batteries!
Prepare to be amazed by the Hamilton Devices Butterfly Battery, the first-ever vape battery inspired by a butterfly knife design. This revolutionary device brings you hours of entertainment with its seamless flipping action. Not only is it a source of endless fascination, but it also elevates your style with a selection of luxurious colors, making it an elegant accessory for any occasion. Designed to cater to both right-handed and left-handed users, this battery ensures exceptional performance for you and your friends. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary and make this one-of-a-kind battery a prized addition to your collection.
Precision-engineered for use with CCELL® cartridges, the Butterfly Battery also offers compatibility with most 510 thread cartridges. Let's explore the remarkable features that set it apart:
Effortless Activation: The button activation provides a convenient and user-friendly experience.
Premium Construction: Crafted with a durable Zinc Alloy and Anodized Housing, the Butterfly Battery guarantees long-lasting quality.
Customizable Voltage: Choose from three voltage options - 3.2V (Blue), 3.4V (White), and 3.7V (Red) - to find your perfect setting for an optimal vaping experience.
Impressive Battery Capacity: With a powerful 430mAh capacity, this battery offers extended usage time, allowing you to enjoy uninterrupted vaping sessions.
Compact and Stylish: Measuring at 95.5mm (H) x 15mm (W) x 30mm (L), the Butterfly Battery combines sleekness and portability, fitting comfortably in your hand or pocket.
Elegant Color Choices: Express your personal style with a range of sophisticated colors, including Blue, Black, Gold, and Graphite, and make a statement wherever you go.
Rapid Charging: Utilize the Type-C Charger for quick and efficient charging, minimizing your waiting time and maximizing your vaping pleasure.
Versatile Compatibility: With a resistance range of 1.0-5.0Ω, the Butterfly Battery accommodates various cartridges, providing flexibility and convenience.
Dependable Charging: The battery charges at 5V/500mA and requires only 1.5 hours to reach full capacity, ensuring minimal downtime between vaping sessions.
Upgrade your vaping experience with the Hamilton Devices Butterfly Battery, a perfect fusion of innovation, style, and functionality. Get ready to embark on a vaping journey like no other!
Hamilton Devices Butterfly Battery
About this brand
BOOM Headshop
When you're considering making a purchase, particularly from an online shop, it's essential to know who you're buying from. With a myriad of options available on the web, let's dive deep into one particular name that's been in the conversation: BOOM Headshop.
Established in 2017, BOOM Headshop isn't new to the game. They have traversed the journey from humble beginnings to being a significant name in the industry. Over the years, they've associated with and now proudly carry industry-leading brands and a selection of high-caliber products from premium companies and influential celebrities. Their catalog is a testament to their commitment to quality and their finger on the pulse of the industry's best.
With their operations rooted in the US, their credibility is further cemented by an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star rating. And it's not just a handful of reviews; over 25,000 customers have vouched for their products and services.
For those worried about online transactions, BOOM Headshop offers an extra layer of security. All orders made on their platform are protected by prominent names like Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. This protection ensures that as a customer, you're not just getting a product, but also peace of mind with every transaction.
BOOM Headshop isn’t merely in the race; they aim to lead it. Their mission is clear: to set the gold standard in the industry, to be the best, and to keep raising that bar. Their pursuit of excellence isn't just limited to products; they value the human side of the transaction. Customer support at BOOM Headshop isn't just a department; it's a priority. Their dedicated team ensures that every customer not only receives their order but also has the best possible experience from start to finish.
