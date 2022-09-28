About this product
Hits Blunt Wraps are premium blunt wraps made from organic hemp. These tasty wraps come with two wraps in each resealable pouch. They contain no tobacco and no nicotine and are a great option for those looking to switch from traditional blunt wraps
2 wraps per pack
Organic hemp wraps
Sweet blueberry flavor
Zero tobacco
Zero nicotine
About this brand
BOOM Headshop
BOOM Headshop is the loudest and best headshop online, but we’re not just making noise! If you love cannabis, we’ve got everything you need to maximize your enjoyment. We carry a crazy selection of gorgeous glass pieces including bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes and accessories from designer names like Empire Glassworks, Grav Labs, and MJ Arsenal.
Looking for a vape? We’ve got desktop vapes, pen vapes, and portable vapes of every size and style. Sometimes you forget the details. We don’t! We carry all the accessories you need, like grinders, screens, spare parts, storage, balloon bags, chargers, torches. If you need it to smoke, get it here before you pay too much somewhere else.
