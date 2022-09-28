About this product
No matter what the season is, you’ll fall in love with King Palm’s Pumpkin Cream Mini Roll. This pumpkin-flavored roll will bring you right into the middle of fall with its creamy, spicy flavors. When gently squeezed, notes of pumpkin are released with your smoke, creating a flavor profile that your mouth will love.
King Palm rolls come in a universal pouch with the specific flavor marked on the back.
Resealable Package Contains:
2 Mini Hand Rolled Leaf Smoking Cones
1 Bamboo stick to help pack your product into the King Palm pre-rolled cone
Pumpkin Cream flavored filter tip installed with natural terpenes
About this brand
BOOM Headshop
BOOM Headshop is the loudest and best headshop online, but we’re not just making noise! If you love cannabis, we’ve got everything you need to maximize your enjoyment. We carry a crazy selection of gorgeous glass pieces including bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes and accessories from designer names like Empire Glassworks, Grav Labs, and MJ Arsenal.
