The all new Playboy by RYOT VERB 510 Vaporizer Battery offers high, medium and low power modes, as well as a pre heat function to suit your smoking style. 5-clicks for on/off feature, makes for an easy to use, and safe device when not in use. Universal magnetic adapters make almost any 510 threaded cartridges ready to go. Simply snap the lid closed for transport and discretion
Premium 650mAh cartridge battery
Pre-heat function
3 heat settings
Variable voltage
Protective flip top
Micro USB charging
Magnetic 510 threaded cartridge adapters
Official Playboy x RYOT collaboration
Limited 1 year warranty
Box includes:
1x Playboy x RYOT VERB battery
1x Playboy storage tin
About this brand
BOOM Headshop
BOOM Headshop is the loudest and best headshop online, but we’re not just making noise! If you love cannabis, we’ve got everything you need to maximize your enjoyment. We carry a crazy selection of gorgeous glass pieces including bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes and accessories from designer names like Empire Glassworks, Grav Labs, and MJ Arsenal.
Looking for a vape? We’ve got desktop vapes, pen vapes, and portable vapes of every size and style. Sometimes you forget the details. We don’t! We carry all the accessories you need, like grinders, screens, spare parts, storage, balloon bags, chargers, torches. If you need it to smoke, get it here before you pay too much somewhere else.
