About this product
Experience the ultimate expression of concentrate technology with the Puffco New Peak Pro, a true pinnacle in the world of vaping. Unlock the fullest potential of your favorite plant extracts with this extraordinary smart rig.
With its single-button interface, the Puffco New Peak Pro offers simplicity and ease of use. However, it doesn't stop there. Dive deeper into customization through the innovative Puffco Connect app, allowing you to personalize your vaping experience to perfection.
At the heart of the New Peak Pro lies the patented 3D chamber, engineered to enhance the flavors and aromas of your concentrates. Immerse yourself in the purest and most delightful vapor, delivering unparalleled performance with every hit.
Indulge in your favorite concentrates with style and sophistication using the Joystick Cap, designed for effortless and precise control. The laser-cut perc slots provide enhanced water filtration, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience.
The Puffco New Peak Pro comes in two stunning colorways, Onyx and Pearl, each showcasing its own unique beauty and elegance.
Unleash the true potential of your concentrates with the Puffco New Peak Pro, the epitome of excellence and innovation in the vaping realm. Elevate your vaping experience to new heights and savor the unparalleled pleasure that awaits you.
Puffco New Peak Pro
About this brand
BOOM Headshop
When you're considering making a purchase, particularly from an online shop, it's essential to know who you're buying from. With a myriad of options available on the web, let's dive deep into one particular name that's been in the conversation: BOOM Headshop.
Established in 2017, BOOM Headshop isn't new to the game. They have traversed the journey from humble beginnings to being a significant name in the industry. Over the years, they've associated with and now proudly carry industry-leading brands and a selection of high-caliber products from premium companies and influential celebrities. Their catalog is a testament to their commitment to quality and their finger on the pulse of the industry's best.
With their operations rooted in the US, their credibility is further cemented by an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star rating. And it's not just a handful of reviews; over 25,000 customers have vouched for their products and services.
For those worried about online transactions, BOOM Headshop offers an extra layer of security. All orders made on their platform are protected by prominent names like Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. This protection ensures that as a customer, you're not just getting a product, but also peace of mind with every transaction.
BOOM Headshop isn’t merely in the race; they aim to lead it. Their mission is clear: to set the gold standard in the industry, to be the best, and to keep raising that bar. Their pursuit of excellence isn't just limited to products; they value the human side of the transaction. Customer support at BOOM Headshop isn't just a department; it's a priority. Their dedicated team ensures that every customer not only receives their order but also has the best possible experience from start to finish.
