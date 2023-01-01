The Pulsar 510 DL 2.0 Vape Bar Battery is the ultimate solution for discreet vaping. With its compact and sleek design, this battery is perfect for those who prefer to keep their vaping habits under wraps.



Featuring a unique draw-activated firing system, the Pulsar 510 DL 2.0 doesn't require any buttons to be pressed, making it ideal for those who want a more discreet vaping experience. It also comes with an adjustable voltage system, allowing you to customize your vaping experience to your liking.



The 650mAh battery provides plenty of power to keep you vaping throughout the day, and the 510 DL 2.0 fits most 510 carts, up to 2mL. It also features a USB-C charge port for quick and convenient charging (charger not included).



With three heat settings and an added button feature, the Pulsar 510 DL 2.0 is perfect for both novice and experienced vapers alike. And with an auto-draw cartridge vaporizer, you can enjoy smooth and consistent hits every time.



Whether you're in public or just prefer to keep your vaping habits to yourself, the Pulsar 510 DL 2.0 Vape Bar Battery is the perfect choice. It's available in multiple colors to suit your personal style, and features an auto heat shut-off after 10 seconds of use for added safety. Try it out today and experience discreet vaping like never before!

Show more