About this product
Introducing the Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist Battery, the epitome of reliable discretion and exceptional temperature control.
Discover the perfect fusion of portability and power with the Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist. Its sleek and compact design ensures effortless concealment, making it ideal for your on-the-go adventures. Building upon the successes of its predecessors, this upgraded version features a slimmer profile for improved grip and a wider body that accommodates a battery delivering more than double the power of the original DL model. Say goodbye to frequent charging and enjoy extended sessions that take your vaping experience to new heights.
With its convenient auto-draw functionality, the Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist mimics the simplicity of a disposable vape. Simply inhale, and the device springs to life. Activating the unit is as easy as performing a quick series of pulls. The newly introduced tactile twist dial empowers you to select from four voltage settings, catering to your desired intensity, whether you prefer robust flavors or voluminous clouds. Additionally, this vape pen offers a pre-heat function, allowing you to prime thick oil cartridges before indulging in a satisfying hit.
Designed with discretion in mind, the LED light ring encircling the base discreetly indicates the battery's power level, eliminating the need for a potentially conspicuous display. The Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist Battery is the ultimate choice for vapers seeking a seamless and covert experience.
Elevate your vaping experience with the Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist Battery, a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to innovation and superior quality.
Discover the perfect fusion of portability and power with the Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist. Its sleek and compact design ensures effortless concealment, making it ideal for your on-the-go adventures. Building upon the successes of its predecessors, this upgraded version features a slimmer profile for improved grip and a wider body that accommodates a battery delivering more than double the power of the original DL model. Say goodbye to frequent charging and enjoy extended sessions that take your vaping experience to new heights.
With its convenient auto-draw functionality, the Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist mimics the simplicity of a disposable vape. Simply inhale, and the device springs to life. Activating the unit is as easy as performing a quick series of pulls. The newly introduced tactile twist dial empowers you to select from four voltage settings, catering to your desired intensity, whether you prefer robust flavors or voluminous clouds. Additionally, this vape pen offers a pre-heat function, allowing you to prime thick oil cartridges before indulging in a satisfying hit.
Designed with discretion in mind, the LED light ring encircling the base discreetly indicates the battery's power level, eliminating the need for a potentially conspicuous display. The Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist Battery is the ultimate choice for vapers seeking a seamless and covert experience.
Elevate your vaping experience with the Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist Battery, a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to innovation and superior quality.
Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist Battery
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Introducing the Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist Battery, the epitome of reliable discretion and exceptional temperature control.
Discover the perfect fusion of portability and power with the Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist. Its sleek and compact design ensures effortless concealment, making it ideal for your on-the-go adventures. Building upon the successes of its predecessors, this upgraded version features a slimmer profile for improved grip and a wider body that accommodates a battery delivering more than double the power of the original DL model. Say goodbye to frequent charging and enjoy extended sessions that take your vaping experience to new heights.
With its convenient auto-draw functionality, the Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist mimics the simplicity of a disposable vape. Simply inhale, and the device springs to life. Activating the unit is as easy as performing a quick series of pulls. The newly introduced tactile twist dial empowers you to select from four voltage settings, catering to your desired intensity, whether you prefer robust flavors or voluminous clouds. Additionally, this vape pen offers a pre-heat function, allowing you to prime thick oil cartridges before indulging in a satisfying hit.
Designed with discretion in mind, the LED light ring encircling the base discreetly indicates the battery's power level, eliminating the need for a potentially conspicuous display. The Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist Battery is the ultimate choice for vapers seeking a seamless and covert experience.
Elevate your vaping experience with the Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist Battery, a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to innovation and superior quality.
Discover the perfect fusion of portability and power with the Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist. Its sleek and compact design ensures effortless concealment, making it ideal for your on-the-go adventures. Building upon the successes of its predecessors, this upgraded version features a slimmer profile for improved grip and a wider body that accommodates a battery delivering more than double the power of the original DL model. Say goodbye to frequent charging and enjoy extended sessions that take your vaping experience to new heights.
With its convenient auto-draw functionality, the Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist mimics the simplicity of a disposable vape. Simply inhale, and the device springs to life. Activating the unit is as easy as performing a quick series of pulls. The newly introduced tactile twist dial empowers you to select from four voltage settings, catering to your desired intensity, whether you prefer robust flavors or voluminous clouds. Additionally, this vape pen offers a pre-heat function, allowing you to prime thick oil cartridges before indulging in a satisfying hit.
Designed with discretion in mind, the LED light ring encircling the base discreetly indicates the battery's power level, eliminating the need for a potentially conspicuous display. The Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist Battery is the ultimate choice for vapers seeking a seamless and covert experience.
Elevate your vaping experience with the Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Twist Battery, a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to innovation and superior quality.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BOOM Headshop
When you're considering making a purchase, particularly from an online shop, it's essential to know who you're buying from. With a myriad of options available on the web, let's dive deep into one particular name that's been in the conversation: BOOM Headshop.
Established in 2017, BOOM Headshop isn't new to the game. They have traversed the journey from humble beginnings to being a significant name in the industry. Over the years, they've associated with and now proudly carry industry-leading brands and a selection of high-caliber products from premium companies and influential celebrities. Their catalog is a testament to their commitment to quality and their finger on the pulse of the industry's best.
With their operations rooted in the US, their credibility is further cemented by an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star rating. And it's not just a handful of reviews; over 25,000 customers have vouched for their products and services.
For those worried about online transactions, BOOM Headshop offers an extra layer of security. All orders made on their platform are protected by prominent names like Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. This protection ensures that as a customer, you're not just getting a product, but also peace of mind with every transaction.
BOOM Headshop isn’t merely in the race; they aim to lead it. Their mission is clear: to set the gold standard in the industry, to be the best, and to keep raising that bar. Their pursuit of excellence isn't just limited to products; they value the human side of the transaction. Customer support at BOOM Headshop isn't just a department; it's a priority. Their dedicated team ensures that every customer not only receives their order but also has the best possible experience from start to finish.
Established in 2017, BOOM Headshop isn't new to the game. They have traversed the journey from humble beginnings to being a significant name in the industry. Over the years, they've associated with and now proudly carry industry-leading brands and a selection of high-caliber products from premium companies and influential celebrities. Their catalog is a testament to their commitment to quality and their finger on the pulse of the industry's best.
With their operations rooted in the US, their credibility is further cemented by an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star rating. And it's not just a handful of reviews; over 25,000 customers have vouched for their products and services.
For those worried about online transactions, BOOM Headshop offers an extra layer of security. All orders made on their platform are protected by prominent names like Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. This protection ensures that as a customer, you're not just getting a product, but also peace of mind with every transaction.
BOOM Headshop isn’t merely in the race; they aim to lead it. Their mission is clear: to set the gold standard in the industry, to be the best, and to keep raising that bar. Their pursuit of excellence isn't just limited to products; they value the human side of the transaction. Customer support at BOOM Headshop isn't just a department; it's a priority. Their dedicated team ensures that every customer not only receives their order but also has the best possible experience from start to finish.
Notice a problem?Report this item