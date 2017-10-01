STIIIZY HHC All-In-One Disposable Vape Pen | Purple Punch

by BOOM Headshop
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Immerse yourself in the captivating essence of Purple Punch with the STIIIZY HHC All-In-One Disposable Vape Pen. This remarkable pen is specifically crafted to deliver the smoothest and most flavorful experience of the Purple Punch strain.

Indulge in the delightful taste and organic nature of this vape pen, as it contains 2 grams of hemp-derived HHC. The Purple Punch strain, known for its indica properties, offers a truly relaxing and soothing experience for both the body and mind.

Authenticity is guaranteed with a QR code on the packaging, ensuring you are getting the genuine Purple Punch flavor. Prepare to be enchanted by the rich flavors and aroma this strain has to offer, as you enjoy a premium-quality vaping experience from an all-natural source.

With the STIIIZY HHC Purple Punch Disposable Vape Pen, satisfaction is guaranteed as you savor the unique and captivating flavors of this strain. Elevate your vaping experience and immerse yourself in the smooth, flavorful journey that Purple Punch has to offer.

About this strain

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

When you're considering making a purchase, particularly from an online shop, it's essential to know who you're buying from. With a myriad of options available on the web, let's dive deep into one particular name that's been in the conversation: BOOM Headshop.

Established in 2017, BOOM Headshop isn't new to the game. They have traversed the journey from humble beginnings to being a significant name in the industry. Over the years, they've associated with and now proudly carry industry-leading brands and a selection of high-caliber products from premium companies and influential celebrities. Their catalog is a testament to their commitment to quality and their finger on the pulse of the industry's best.

With their operations rooted in the US, their credibility is further cemented by an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star rating. And it's not just a handful of reviews; over 25,000 customers have vouched for their products and services.

For those worried about online transactions, BOOM Headshop offers an extra layer of security. All orders made on their platform are protected by prominent names like Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. This protection ensures that as a customer, you're not just getting a product, but also peace of mind with every transaction.

BOOM Headshop isn’t merely in the race; they aim to lead it. Their mission is clear: to set the gold standard in the industry, to be the best, and to keep raising that bar. Their pursuit of excellence isn't just limited to products; they value the human side of the transaction. Customer support at BOOM Headshop isn't just a department; it's a priority. Their dedicated team ensures that every customer not only receives their order but also has the best possible experience from start to finish.
