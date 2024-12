The dense, fuzzy, trichrome-rich buds of the hybrid Peach Rings give off the delicious scent of sweet peach candy with a hint of fuel on the undertone. Sought after by cannabis connoisseurs for its taste and aroma, this indica-dominant strain is a descendant of the rare Peach OG lineage and is a cross between Marionberry and OG Eddy strains. Fans of this strain enjoy the quick onset of mild uplifting euphoria that starts in the head, then slowly eases down the body into a state of relaxation. The dominant terpenes of this strain are myrcene, and caryophyllene.

