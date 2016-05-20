About this strain
Moose and Lobsta is a 70% sativa-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-potency flowers in about nine to ten and a half weeks of flowering. It smells strongly of skunk and tropical fruit and has a similar taste with undertones of diesel fuel. Moose and Lobsta provides a very intense high that starts in the head and quickly spreads through the body and limbs, and can be beneficial in treating pain, anxiety, depression, and loss of appetite.
Moose and Lobsta effects
Reported by real people like you
67 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
61% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
