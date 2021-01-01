About this product

Type: Sativa

Notes: Pineapple, Mangos, Cream



This could very well be called Piña Colada Haze. Notes of sweet pineapple, tropical fruit, and coconut milk fill the room when the jar is opened. A close cousin to our Hawaiian Haze strain, Pineapple Haze is also a sativa strain that is excellent for any time of the day. Rich in terpenes and coated in frosty white crystals, our team particularly enjoys this during an afternoon break to uplift the mood and stay focused for the remainder of the day.



Total Cannabinoids: 15%



CBD: 12%



Δ-9 THC: <0.3%