Botany Farms

White CBG Pre-Roll (1.2g)

Type: Hybrid
Notes: Crisp Spring, Vanilla, Wildflowers

White CBG is a hybrid CBG strain coated with frosty white crystals and contains aromas of fresh Spring flowers and vanilla. White CBG flower produces a delightfully calming feeling, while the mind remains active and alert. Because of this, many consumers prefer the feeling of CBG to CBD in the daytime to mitigate any potential drowsy effects.

Total Cannabinoids: 11%

CBG: 10.5%

Δ-9 THC: <0.3%
