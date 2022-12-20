About this product
Our neutral-flavored and water-soluble powders dissolve rapidly into any refreshment, handing you the reins to your cannabis journey. The five to one, high CBD formula includes 10mg of CBD and 2mg of THC and pairs perfectly at happy hour with friends. Designed with our Quick Six™ nanotech for faster delivery, Boxer Six powders deliver effects in as little as six minutes.
At Boxer Six, we’re committed to creating premium cannabis experiences. Using cutting-edge technology and fast-acting formulations, we craft every product to be consistent and perfectly balanced. Our products give you total control over your experience – the ability to set your own tempo.
