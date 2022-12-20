About this product
Our neutral-flavored and water-soluble powders dissolve rapidly into any refreshment, handing you the reins to your cannabis journey. The ten to one, high THC formula includes 10mg of THC and 1mg of CBD and pairs perfectly with deep conversation. Designed with our Quick Six™ nanotech for faster delivery, Boxer Six powders deliver effects in as little as six minutes.
At Boxer Six, we’re committed to creating premium cannabis experiences. Using cutting-edge technology and fast-acting formulations, we craft every product to be consistent and perfectly balanced. Our products give you total control over your experience – the ability to set your own tempo.
