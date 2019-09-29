Purple Sunset
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Purple Sunset effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
27% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
27% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
10% of people say it helps with ptsd
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!