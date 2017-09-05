About this product
Brass Knuckles Blackberry Live Resin All-In-One Rechargeable
Brass KnucklesVape pens
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesDizzy
- Feelings:SleepyRelaxedAroused
- Helps with:StressPainAnxiety
- Terpenes:MyrceneCaryophylleneLimonene
Blackberry effects are mostly calming.
Blackberry potency is higher THC than average.
Blackberry is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Black Domina with Raspberry Cough. This strain produces effects that feel buzzy and relaxing. Blackberry has a pungent aroma that smells like fruit and fuel. Growers say this strain comes in a tight leaf struture with frosty buds. Blackberry grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 9-11 weeks.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item