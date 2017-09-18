About this product
Brass Knuckles Blue Diesel Live Liquid Diamonds All-In-One Rechargeable
Brass KnucklesVape pens
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthHeadacheDry eyes
- Feelings:RelaxedUpliftedEuphoric
- Helps with:StressAnxietyPain
- Terpenes:MyrceneLimoneneCaryophyllene
Blue Diesel effects are mostly energizing.
Blue Diesel potency is higher THC than average.
Blue Diesel, also known as "Blue City Diesel" and "New Blue Diesel," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and NYC Diesel. This strain produces a pleasant, moderate to long-lasting body buzz. Thanks to its Blueberry genetics, this flower emanates a light berry aroma that is smooth, expansive, and fast-acting. This strain is optimal for daytime and comes with little to no fatigue or increased appetite, making it a desirable option for medical marijuana patients. Originally produced by Breeder’s Choice, Blue Diesel may provide just the relaxation you need.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item