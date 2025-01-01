About this product
Brass Knuckles Acapulco Gold Live Liquid Diamond All-In-One Rechargeable - Sativa
Acapulco Gold is a legendary sativa strain renowned for its energizing and euphoric effects. The live liquid diamond version captures the essence of this classic strain with an exceptionally pure and potent extract. Its flavor profile is rich and complex, featuring:
Rich Caramel: A smooth, creamy caramel flavor that provides a sweet and indulgent experience. This rich note is reminiscent of toffee or brown sugar, offering a delightful sweetness with each inhale.
Earthy: Deep, earthy undertones balance the sweetness with a natural, wholesome essence. These notes evoke the freshness of damp soil or a lush forest floor, grounding the overall flavor profile.
Woody: Subtle hints of wood and pine add a crisp and refreshing element, enhancing the complexity and depth of the flavor.
Citrus: Bright citrus notes add a zesty and invigorating twist, lifting the profile with a tangy edge that complements the other flavors.
Acapulco Gold is perfect for daytime use, inspiring creativity, focus, and a sense of well-being. This product is ideal for those seeking a potent and flavorful sativa experience that captures the true essence of Acapulco Gold.
Acapulco Gold is a legendary sativa strain renowned for its energizing and euphoric effects. The live liquid diamond version captures the essence of this classic strain with an exceptionally pure and potent extract. Its flavor profile is rich and complex, featuring:
Rich Caramel: A smooth, creamy caramel flavor that provides a sweet and indulgent experience. This rich note is reminiscent of toffee or brown sugar, offering a delightful sweetness with each inhale.
Earthy: Deep, earthy undertones balance the sweetness with a natural, wholesome essence. These notes evoke the freshness of damp soil or a lush forest floor, grounding the overall flavor profile.
Woody: Subtle hints of wood and pine add a crisp and refreshing element, enhancing the complexity and depth of the flavor.
Citrus: Bright citrus notes add a zesty and invigorating twist, lifting the profile with a tangy edge that complements the other flavors.
Acapulco Gold is perfect for daytime use, inspiring creativity, focus, and a sense of well-being. This product is ideal for those seeking a potent and flavorful sativa experience that captures the true essence of Acapulco Gold.
Brass Knuckles Acapulco Gold Live Liquid Diamond All-In-One Rechargeable
Brass KnucklesVape pens
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Brass Knuckles Acapulco Gold Live Liquid Diamond All-In-One Rechargeable - Sativa
Acapulco Gold is a legendary sativa strain renowned for its energizing and euphoric effects. The live liquid diamond version captures the essence of this classic strain with an exceptionally pure and potent extract. Its flavor profile is rich and complex, featuring:
Rich Caramel: A smooth, creamy caramel flavor that provides a sweet and indulgent experience. This rich note is reminiscent of toffee or brown sugar, offering a delightful sweetness with each inhale.
Earthy: Deep, earthy undertones balance the sweetness with a natural, wholesome essence. These notes evoke the freshness of damp soil or a lush forest floor, grounding the overall flavor profile.
Woody: Subtle hints of wood and pine add a crisp and refreshing element, enhancing the complexity and depth of the flavor.
Citrus: Bright citrus notes add a zesty and invigorating twist, lifting the profile with a tangy edge that complements the other flavors.
Acapulco Gold is perfect for daytime use, inspiring creativity, focus, and a sense of well-being. This product is ideal for those seeking a potent and flavorful sativa experience that captures the true essence of Acapulco Gold.
Acapulco Gold is a legendary sativa strain renowned for its energizing and euphoric effects. The live liquid diamond version captures the essence of this classic strain with an exceptionally pure and potent extract. Its flavor profile is rich and complex, featuring:
Rich Caramel: A smooth, creamy caramel flavor that provides a sweet and indulgent experience. This rich note is reminiscent of toffee or brown sugar, offering a delightful sweetness with each inhale.
Earthy: Deep, earthy undertones balance the sweetness with a natural, wholesome essence. These notes evoke the freshness of damp soil or a lush forest floor, grounding the overall flavor profile.
Woody: Subtle hints of wood and pine add a crisp and refreshing element, enhancing the complexity and depth of the flavor.
Citrus: Bright citrus notes add a zesty and invigorating twist, lifting the profile with a tangy edge that complements the other flavors.
Acapulco Gold is perfect for daytime use, inspiring creativity, focus, and a sense of well-being. This product is ideal for those seeking a potent and flavorful sativa experience that captures the true essence of Acapulco Gold.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.
We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.
Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.
Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!
No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.
We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.
Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.
Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!
No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000033
Notice a problem?Report this item