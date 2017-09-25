Brass Knuckles Alaskan Thunder Fu#! All-In-One Rechargeable

by Brass Knuckles
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Brass Knuckles Alaskan Thunder Fu#! – Sativa

Alaskan Thunder Fuck, also known as ATF, is a Legacy sativa-dominant strain known for its potent effects and distinctive flavor profile. Its flavor can be subjective, but commonly reported characteristics include:

1. Earthy: ATF has a strong earthy undertone, reminiscent of damp soil or pine forests.

2. Citrus: Some users detect hints of citrus, particularly lemon and lime, which add a refreshing and zesty quality to the overall taste.

3. Spicy: ATF also has subtle spicy notes, akin to pepper or herbs, which contribute to its complex flavor profile.

4. Skunky: Like many cannabis strains, ATF can carry a skunky aroma and flavor, which adds a pungent and musky element.

5. Sweetness: Despite its earthy and spicy qualities, ATF also possesses a subtle sweetness, balancing out the overall flavor experience.

Overall, Alaskan Thunder Fu#! offers a unique and robust flavor profile that combines earthy, citrusy, spicy, and skunky notes, making it a memorable choice for cannabis enthusiasts.

Alaskan Thunder Fuck (also referred to as ATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra) is a legendary sativa marijuana strain originating in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska. According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier (and also making it a hybrid). Alaskan Thunder Fuck usually presents large, beautifully frosted buds with incredibly strong odors of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk. Known for possessing a relaxing yet intensely euphoric high, it is also described as having a “creeper” effect as well as pronounced appetite enhancement.

Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.

We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.

Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!

No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.

