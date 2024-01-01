About this product
Products Left to Right:
East Coast Sour Diesel (S)
Acapulco Gold (S)
Super Lemon Haze (S)
East Coast Sour Diesel (S)
East Coast Sour Diesel, often simply referred to as Sour Diesel or Sour D, is another popular Legacy sativa-dominant cannabis strain known for its energetic and uplifting effects. When it comes to flavor, it offers a distinctive and pungent profile that's memorable to many users.
Overall, East Coast Sour Diesel offers a robust and multi-dimensional flavor profile that combines diesel fuel, citrus, skunkiness, herbal, and spicy notes. Its unique taste, coupled with its potent effects, has made it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts on the East Coast and beyond.
Acapulco Gold (S)
Acapulco Gold is a legendary sativa strain renowned for its energizing and euphoric effects. The live liquid diamond version captures the essence of this classic strain with an exceptionally pure and potent extract.
Acapulco Gold is perfect for daytime use, inspiring creativity, focus, and a sense of well-being. This product is ideal for those seeking a potent and flavorful sativa experience that captures the true essence of Acapulco Gold.
Super Lemon Haze (S)
Super Lemon Haze is a zesty and vibrant Sativa Dominant strain that offers a lively and flavorful experience. Its flavor profile is characterized by:
Super Lemon Haze provides an energetic and uplifting high, making it ideal for daytime activities, creative projects, and social interactions. Its effects are both motivating and mood-enhancing, perfect for those seeking a boost of positivity and focus.
Brass Knuckles All-In-One Holiday 3 Pack
About this product
Products Left to Right:
About this brand
Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.
We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.
Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.
Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!
No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000033
