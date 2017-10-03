Brass Knuckles Blue Dream 510 Cartridge

by Brass Knuckles
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Brass Knuckles Blue Dream – Hybrid

Blue Dream is a widely popular and well-loved hybrid cannabis strain known for its balanced effects and delicious flavor profile. Its taste is often described as sweet, fruity, and floral, with underlying earthy and herbal notes. Here's a breakdown of its flavor profile:

1. Sweetness: Blue Dream typically offers a prominent sweetness reminiscent of ripe berries or stone fruits. This sweet taste is often the first sensation experienced upon consumption and contributes to the strain's overall enjoyable flavor.

2. Berry: One of the most distinctive aspects of Blue Dream's flavor is its berry flavor profile. Users often detect hints of blueberry, raspberry, or blackberry, which add depth and complexity to the overall taste experience.

3. Herbal and Earthy Undertones: Alongside its sweet and fruity notes, Blue Dream may also contain subtle herbal and earthy undertones. These flavors provide a grounding element to the strain and balance out its sweetness.

4. Floral Accents: Some users report detecting floral notes in Blue Dream, reminiscent of lavender or chamomile. These floral accents contribute to the strain's aromatic profile and can enhance its overall sensory experience.

5. Spiciness: While not as prominent as its sweet and fruity flavors, Blue Dream may also have subtle spicy undertones. These spicy notes add complexity and depth to the strain's flavor profile, providing a pleasant contrast to its sweetness.

Overall, Blue Dream offers a delicious and well-rounded flavor profile that combines sweetness, berry flavors, herbal and earthy undertones, floral accents, and hints of spice. Its delightful taste, coupled with its balanced effects, has made it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts seeking both recreational and medicinal benefits.

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.

We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.

Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!

No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.

