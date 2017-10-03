Brass Knuckles Blue Dream – Hybrid



Blue Dream is a widely popular and well-loved hybrid cannabis strain known for its balanced effects and delicious flavor profile. Its taste is often described as sweet, fruity, and floral, with underlying earthy and herbal notes. Here's a breakdown of its flavor profile:



1. Sweetness: Blue Dream typically offers a prominent sweetness reminiscent of ripe berries or stone fruits. This sweet taste is often the first sensation experienced upon consumption and contributes to the strain's overall enjoyable flavor.



2. Berry: One of the most distinctive aspects of Blue Dream's flavor is its berry flavor profile. Users often detect hints of blueberry, raspberry, or blackberry, which add depth and complexity to the overall taste experience.



3. Herbal and Earthy Undertones: Alongside its sweet and fruity notes, Blue Dream may also contain subtle herbal and earthy undertones. These flavors provide a grounding element to the strain and balance out its sweetness.



4. Floral Accents: Some users report detecting floral notes in Blue Dream, reminiscent of lavender or chamomile. These floral accents contribute to the strain's aromatic profile and can enhance its overall sensory experience.



5. Spiciness: While not as prominent as its sweet and fruity flavors, Blue Dream may also have subtle spicy undertones. These spicy notes add complexity and depth to the strain's flavor profile, providing a pleasant contrast to its sweetness.



Overall, Blue Dream offers a delicious and well-rounded flavor profile that combines sweetness, berry flavors, herbal and earthy undertones, floral accents, and hints of spice. Its delightful taste, coupled with its balanced effects, has made it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts seeking both recreational and medicinal benefits.

