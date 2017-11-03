Brass Knuckles Blueberry 510 Cartridge

by Brass Knuckles
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Brass Knuckles Blueberry – Indica

Blueberry is an indica-dominant cannabis strain renowned for its distinct flavor profile reminiscent of ripe blueberries. Here's a detailed flavor description:

1. Sweetness: Blueberry offers a prominent and delightful sweetness that mirrors the taste of fresh, juicy blueberries. This sweetness is often the most dominant flavor note, providing a satisfying and enjoyable experience.

2. Berry: True to its name, Blueberry exhibits a rich and authentic berry flavor, with notes of blueberry that evoke images of summertime fruit picking. The berry taste adds depth and complexity to the overall flavor profile, contributing to its appeal.

3. Earthiness: In addition to its sweet and fruity flavors, Blueberry may also contain subtle earthy undertones. These earthy notes provide a grounding element to the strain's flavor, balancing out the sweetness and adding depth to the overall taste experience.

4. Creaminess: Some variations of Blueberry may exhibit a creamy texture or taste, adding a smooth and velvety quality to the flavor profile. This creaminess enhances the mouthfeel of the strain and complements its fruity sweetness.

5. Spiciness: While less common, Blueberry may also contain hints of spice, adding complexity and depth to its flavor profile. These spicy notes provide a subtle contrast to the sweetness and contribute to the overall sensory experience.

Overall, Blueberry offers a delicious and well-rounded flavor profile that combines sweetness, authentic berry flavors, earthiness, creaminess, and hints of spice. Its delightful taste, coupled with its relaxing indica effects, has made it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a flavorful and soothing experience.

About this strain

Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

About this brand

Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.

We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.

Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!

No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000033
