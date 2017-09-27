Brass Knuckles Bubba Kush 510 Cartridges

by Brass Knuckles
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Brass Knuckles Bubba Kush – Indica

Bubba Kush is an Indica-dominant Legacy cannabis strain renowned for its strong aroma and distinct flavor profile. Here's a detailed description of its flavor:

1. Earthy: Bubba Kush typically offers a rich and deep earthy flavor that is often the most prominent note. This earthiness can resemble the scent of damp soil or fresh forest foliage, providing a grounding and robust taste experience.

2. Sweetness: Alongside its earthy base, Bubba Kush may also contain hints of sweetness, adding a pleasant and nuanced layer to its flavor profile. This sweetness can vary in intensity but often contributes to the overall enjoyable taste.

3. Coffee: Some variations of Bubba Kush may exhibit subtle coffee-like flavors, reminiscent of roasted beans or espresso. These coffee notes add depth and complexity to the strain's flavor, providing a rich and satisfying taste experience.

4. Chocolate: Additionally, Bubba Kush may contain hints of chocolate in its flavor profile, adding a decadent and indulgent quality to the overall taste. These chocolate notes complement the earthiness and sweetness, creating a harmonious and flavorful combination.

5. Spice and Pepper: In some instances, Bubba Kush may also contain subtle spice or pepper undertones. These spicy notes add complexity and depth to the flavor profile, providing a subtle contrast to the earthiness and sweetness.

Overall, Bubba Kush offers a rich and multifaceted flavor profile that combines earthiness, sweetness, coffee, chocolate, and hints of spice. Its distinct taste, coupled with its potent Indica effects, has made it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a flavorful and relaxing experience.

About this strain

Bubba Kush, also known as "BK," "Bubba," and "Bubba OG Kush" is an indica marijuana strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

About this brand

Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.

We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.

Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!

No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.

